TC YASA
RFMF personnel prepare for relief assistance

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North eosborne@fbc.com.fj | @ElenoaFBCNews
December 20, 2020 4:15 pm

Over 50 military personnel will arrive in Vanua Levu today to strengthen manpower at the Nabouwalu Emergency Operations Center.

In a briefing to Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama in Nabouwalu this morning, Provincial Administrator Bua, Peni Roko, says he needs more manpower.

Roko says they have yet to complete the Initial Damage Assessment in all 54 villages and 125 settlements in the Bua Province.

Minister for Disaster Management Inia Seruiratu says over 50 military personnel are coming to Nabouwalu tomorrow to reinforce manpower.

Seruiratu adds the personnel will also be involved in the rehabilitation and restoration work in Nabouwalu.


