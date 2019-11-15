Residents in flood prone areas take precaution

Residents of Volavola and River Road Settlement in Nasinu are preparing for the worst.

These two settlements are prone to flooding as the river nearby overflows during the heavy downpour.

FBC News visited the areas this morning to find families securing their homes.

Article continues after advertisement

They are also stocking up on food, water and basic items such as candles and batteries.

Some residents were also seen heading out to the nearest supermarket to do their last-minute shopping.

Flooding in the area is a concern for the residents as past cyclones have resulted in major damage to property and livestock as well.