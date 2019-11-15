Reports of false TC Yasa relief operations under investigation

The National Disaster Management Office has received several reports of individuals soliciting payments under the guise of Tropical Cyclone Yasa relief donations.

In a statement, it says these reports are being investigated to prevent well-intentioned donors from being exploited.

All interested organizations, groups, civil society orgs and businesses seeking to collect TC Yasa related assistance are advised to register and become NDMO certified.

NDMO Director, Vasiti Soko says the certification process has no fee. It carries the additional benefit of ensuring that aid is not unnecessarily duplicated and the holistic needs of affected communities are met.

Soko says being certified will grant the public the confidence that their assistance is headed where it ought to be.

Forms are available with the Divisional Commissioners Offices. A letter will be sent by NDMO or Divisional Commissioner’s Office upon completion of verification and registration.

The organizers are to display this in any notices for fundraising and collection.

In this regard, organizations and groups who have already received donations may continue with their fundraising and collection drives.

The Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management has also expressed its gratitude to all individuals and organizations who have donated financially and in kind to the communities and villages affected by Tropical Cyclone Yasa.

The NDMO has established a page for registration purpose, and this can be accessed at www.ndmo.gov.fj under TC Yasa Relief.