TC YASA
TC Yasa

Re-con flight to assess initial damage in maritime islands

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North eosborne@fbc.com.fj | @ElenoaFBCNews
December 19, 2020 11:16 am

A reconnaissance flight is leaving Labasa this morning to carry out initial damage assessment in the outer northern maritime islands.

In a briefing at the Northern Emergency Operation Center, Minister for Defence and Disaster Management Inia Seruiratu says they need to know the situation on the ground in these islands.

These include Mali, Kia, Druadrua and Kavewa in Macuata and Yadua and Galoa in Bua.

The flight will also follow the path that TC Yasa took when it made landfall in Bua.

This is from Nasau through to Dawara.

Seruiratu adds the aerial survey will also cover Dogotuki and the coastal areas in Macuata which were badly affected.

Acting Divisional Planning Officer Northern Vishwa Deo is leading the team that is doing the air re-con.

