Rain picks up in Nadi

Rain has picked up in Nadi as TC Yasa continues to track towards the group.
Rainfall has been persistent for the last hour with people still out doing their last-minute shopping.
Winds are not as strong for the moment.
FBC News could also see many Fijians trying to secure their homes.
Fijians living in flood-prone areas like Nawaka, Sikituru, Namotomoto, Nakavu, Saravi and Navakai have moved belongings to safer areas.
