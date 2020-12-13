Home

Public transport can resume service

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
December 18, 2020 12:30 pm
Public transport service providers can now resume services.

These include buses, minibuses and taxis.

This has been confirmed by the National Disaster Management Office in a press conference this afternoon.

The Fiji Taxi Association president, Raben Bhan Singh has confirmed that taxi services are available.

“Fiji Taxi Association will continue with their services in the western division where they were never affected by the hurricane, in Rakiraki they had been affected so its closed now in Rakiraki, in Savusavu, Labasa, those places are affected so we cannot give them service at the moment. As soon as everything gets normal then we can give them the service.”

General Secretary Rohit Latchan of The Fiji Bus Operators Association earlier said they will wait for clearance from NDMO before resuming services.

