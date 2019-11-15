Home

TC YASA
Full Coverage

TC Yasa

Psychosocial support important post cyclone

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
December 22, 2020 6:42 am

Disaster Management Minister, Inia Seruiratu says psychosocial support is being provided to people affected by Tropical Cyclone Yasa.

This is critical as many people have been traumatized.

Seruiratu adds that many people have lost everything including their livestock and crops due to TC Yasa, while some peoples’ homes have been partially damaged.

Article continues after advertisement

He says there is a need to support initial counselling to these Fijians.

“ It is not only the Ministry of Health, we looking at faith-based organizations and of course NGO’s and civil societies. We know our partners in these areas have been assisting us in previous cyclones. We need to provide this counselling immediately and therapy for those that are in need.”

Teams from the Fiji Council of Social Services have been deployed to Vanua Levu to coordinate counselling services.

 

