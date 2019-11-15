Home

PS meets with shipping operators

Dipesh Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @[email protected]
December 23, 2020 11:30 am
[Source: Department of Information]

Shipping companies have been urged to work with authorities and prioritize deployment of relief supplies.

While speaking with operators in Suva Permanent Secretary Disaster Management and National Disaster Controller, David Kolitagane informed operators the main areas of concern are the Northern and the Eastern Divisions.

Kolitagane says the government has deployed 7,000 ration packs for the Eastern Division and more equipment will be deployed to the two divisions.

Article continues after advertisement

The Fiji Roads Authority has also deployed teams for maintenance work on damaged infrastructure in the Eastern Division.

Kolitagane has urged operators to maintain good partnership and cooperation.

Director Transport Faranisese Kinivuwai advised companies to be mindful of the schedules.

Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji Chief Executive Simon Gravenell says, two MSAF officers had been deployed to Nabouwalu, Bua to coordinate shipping in the area.

The Ministry has advised the public to be understanding of any delays in commercial shipping schedules.

