Preparations underway in Vatulele Island

Cyclone preparations are underway in four villages on Vatulele Island as Tropical Cyclone Yasa slowly tracks towards Fiji.

Ekubu villager Nanise Lomalomakobau says they began preparations yesterday with houses tied down, animals and livestock taken to safe areas and essential items stocked up.

A prize-giving ceremony at Vatulele District School has also been called off as they prepare for TC Yasa.

Article continues after advertisement

There are four villages in Vatulele which include Ekubu, Taunovo, Lomanikaya and Bouwaqa.