Police help relocate patients from Nausori Health Centre

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
December 17, 2020 9:43 am
Police relocating people admitted at the Nausori Health Centre to Vunimono High School in Nausori. [Source: Fiji Police]

Police have been assisting in relocating patients admitted at the Nausori Health Centre to the Vunimono High school in Nausori.

All Divisional Police Command Centres have been activated and will operate on a 24-hour basis in light of the current weather situation.

Chief Operations Officer Assistant Commissioner of Police Abdul Khan says all officers have been directed to be on standby.

Police operations will be guided with the direction of the National Disaster Management Office where senior officers have been deployed as a liaison.

ACP Khan is once again requesting the public to adhere to the weather advisories from authorities and the safety of children is also an area of concern.

Parents and guardians are advised to ensure children are supervised at all times and kept well away from flooded areas.

