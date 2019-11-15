Home

PM visits TC Yasa affected areas

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist praneeta.prakash@fbc.com.fj | @PraneetaFBCNews
December 20, 2020 12:45 pm
[Source: Fijian Government]

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama is currently in the Northern Division to visit areas that have been affected by TC Yasa.

Minister for Defense, National Security and Policing, Rural and Maritime, Inia Seruiratu briefed the Head of Government on the progress of relief work undertaken in the Northern Division.

Fifty personnel from the Republic of the Fiji Military Forces from Suva will be assisting authorities with cleaning up and distribution of rations to evacuation centres.

Article continues after advertisement

The Head of Government is expected to visit more areas affected by TC Yasa later today.

