Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
TC YASA
PM surprises Nadogo students, wishes them well|EU pledges around $2m to support TC Yasa victims|Initial assessment: More than 300 homes damaged|Cogea villagers faced flooding in the height of TC Yasa|Stall removal upsets Tamavua market vendors|Help is on the way: Sayed-Khaiyum|PM identifies worst affected village in Bua|Cyclone affected communities highlight need for clean water|Psychosocial support important post cyclone|Farms on Qoma Island not spared by TC Yasa|BSP Fiji donates $75k for TC Yasa relief assistance|TC Yasa ravages Taveya Island|Traders warned not to sell thawed food items post TC Yasa|Wainunu, Bua residents receive first batch of relief package|GSL provides assistance in relief item delivery|Mother and baby hide under house during height of cyclone|Livestock farms in Vanua Levu severely affected|Organizations urged to liaise with EOC|120 personnel urged to work transparently|Government delegation visits Lovelove residents|Kubulau and Wainunu now accessible|TC Yasa relief drive aims to assist hundreds|US donates towards rehabilitation work|China offers message of sympathy|No extensive damage to government infrastructure: Seruiratu|
Full Coverage

TC Yasa

PM surprises Nadogo students, wishes them well

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
December 22, 2020 2:14 pm

Year 12 students of Nadogo Central College got a surprise visitor before sitting their Vernacular paper this afternoon.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama paid a short visit to the students to wish them well.

Nadogo Central College Principal Mohammed Khan says some of the students have been affected by the cyclone.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds, the Prime Minister’s visit has really boosted their moral and empowered them to do well in their exam.

The school recorded a 100 percent turnout for the Year 12 and 13 students.

Khan says the students know the exam is optional but they still opt to sit for their final papers.

Nadogo Central College is also being used as an evacuation center.

There are currently four families from Wainikoro whose homes were affected by TC Yasa and are still in the classroom.

The Prime Minister distributed food packs to the families this morning.

What is the most convenient time to watch FBC's evening news on TV?
Vote

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.