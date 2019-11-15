PM surprises Nadogo students, wishes them well

Year 12 students of Nadogo Central College got a surprise visitor before sitting their Vernacular paper this afternoon.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama paid a short visit to the students to wish them well.

Nadogo Central College Principal Mohammed Khan says some of the students have been affected by the cyclone.

He adds, the Prime Minister’s visit has really boosted their moral and empowered them to do well in their exam.

The school recorded a 100 percent turnout for the Year 12 and 13 students.

Khan says the students know the exam is optional but they still opt to sit for their final papers.

Nadogo Central College is also being used as an evacuation center.

There are currently four families from Wainikoro whose homes were affected by TC Yasa and are still in the classroom.

The Prime Minister distributed food packs to the families this morning.