PM urges Fijians to prepare for the worst

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
December 17, 2020 4:50 pm
[Source: Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama Facebook]

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama is advising Fijians to prepare for the worst because Severe Tropical Cyclone Yasa could bring worse devastation than TC Winson.

Bainimarama visited evacuees in the Central Division this morning and has assured all State agencies are ready and on standby.

Providing words of support and encouragement, to these evacuees Bainimarama knows all too well what’s coming.

“This hurricane will be a little bit stronger than Winston. It hasn’t changed course so its still continuing the track it started two days ago. Unless it goes straight up or in a Westerly direction, we are not safe right now.”

After a briefing with all arms of the government, Bainimarama has assured all Fijians that emergency assistance is on standby.

His bigger concern is that TC Yasa will be more dangerous than Winston in 2016.

“It’s going to take in about 850,000 Fijians. They’ll be affected by this cyclone so we need to get ready for this. That’s what we’re doing – not only getting ready for this cyclone but getting ready to go out once the cyclone passes to assist those who need it.”

He adds the curfew which kicked in at 4pm today, is for everyone’s safety.

“We want people to stay out of harm’s way, out the streets, get home, stay safe. Nobody should wander around because that’s how they get hurt or killed. That’s what were we’re going to do.”

With daylight gone, Bainimarama is hoping all Fijians are safe, hunkered down and waiting for the cyclone to pass.

