PM to advise on curfew

The National Disaster Management Office will wait for advice from the Prime Minister regarding the curfew which was implemented yesterday.
The curfew was lifted this morning at 6am and NDMO Director Vasiti Soko had said it will be reviewed this morning.
We are waiting for confirmation from the NDMO regarding this.
