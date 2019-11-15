PM identifies worst affected village in Bua

This is the worst affected village says Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama after witnessing firsthand the devastation caused by TC Yasa at Cogea Village in Wainunu Bua.

A storm surge took away 18 homes and totally destroyed 16 others in the village. Only five remain standing including the church.

Bainimarama says to lose 18 homes at once in the middle of the night to the surge is sad.

He says lucky thing is that the villages had moved out of their homes while it was still daylight.

Bainimarama says the resilience of the people of Cogea showed when he visited today, when the delegation was welcomed with smiles and laughter.

The Prime Minister also handed over food packs for the villages.

He has given assurance that Cogea will be continue to be assisted with food and shelter.

Bainimarama adds, Cogea will be provided with a further food ration to last them at least 14 days.

There are 160 villagers in Cogea and they are currently sheltering in 4 homes.

