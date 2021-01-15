PM hears about struggles of Kia Islanders

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama this morning visited Yaro Village on Kia Island to meet the villagers and hear of their needs following the devastation caused by TC Yasa on the island.

Village headman Kemueli Naisaramaki says 31 homes were severely affected and the families are now living in tents and tarpaulins provided by government and AusAid.

Naisaramaki told the Prime Minister their main source of livelihood is fishing but all their fishing gear and equipment was destroyed by the cyclone.

Article continues after advertisement

He also briefed Bainimarama on the status of damage and repairs to the nursing station and the quarters occupied by the island nurse.

Both were partially damaged.

The village headman also informed the Prime Minister that they need an evacuation centre as the one they used during TC Yasa was flattened by the strong winds.

The borehole that supplies water to their homes was also damaged.

Two Mineral Resources Department personnel are currently carrying out repair works so supply can be restored.

Naisaramaki also told the Prime Minister of their intention to relocate the village to higher grounds.

They are seeking the government’s assistance in this regard.

The Prime Minister has assured them, their concerns have been noted and authorities in the Northern Division will look into it.