Help is on the way: PM

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has assured farmers in Dreketi that efforts are underway to restore all services.

Bainimarama was in Dreketi yesterday afternoon, handing out food packs to farmers affected by TC Yasa.

He says the Water Authority of Fiji is working to restore water and Energy Fiji Limited is working on repairing all broken poles and power lines.

The whole of Dreketi is without water and power.

Almost 200 rice and livestock farms were destroyed in a major flood that hit Dreketi at the height of TC Yasa.

Distributing the food packs at the Dreketi Agriculture Station, Bainimarama says everyone will be assisted.

He has also assured the farmers that the food pack is just an initial relief response and more will be distributed later.