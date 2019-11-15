PM acknowledges frontline workers

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has acknowledged the frontline workers.

Bainimarama thanked those who have been at the forefront ensuring Fijians are safe during Tropical Cyclone Yasa .

He says we should be thankful to the men and women risking their lives for the sake of thousands of people.

“Our Police Officers, WAF technicians, EFL line workers, disaster officials, RFMF, Fiji Navy personnel and other frontline staff have worked tirelessly to aid affected communities, all they ask for in return is your patience and cooperation. Please adhere to their advice, stay sheltered and stay out of floodwaters and stay alert”.

The Prime Minister adds the government machinery will be in full force from Monday with civil servants back at work.

“We are mobilizing every resource available to respond in areas severely affected by this most recent super cyclone, all civil servants will be returning to work on Monday”.

Bainimarama is assuring affected Fijians that help is on the way.

If you are impacted by #TCYasa, help is on the way. We are mobilising every resource available to respond in areas severely affected by this latest super-cyclone. pic.twitter.com/sW7wYAaImJ — Frank Bainimarama (@FijiPM) December 18, 2020