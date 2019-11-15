People taking advantage of relief assistance

A lot of people have been found to be taking advantage of the relief assistance for Tropical Cyclone Yasa affected communities.

Commissioner Northern Division Uraia Rainima says these individuals are giving false information to officials, which is hindering their relief/response operation.

Rainima says they have been receiving a lot of complaints from members of the public, claiming to be part of the affected communities.

Article continues after advertisement

He says these individuals are claiming they have not been assisted by the government and are demanding relief supplies.

Teams have had to be sent out again to carry out additional assessments as a result of these complaints.

Rainima says Fiji is being assisted by countless individuals locally and overseas and the assistance should be directed to those who really need it.

The Commissioner Northern is urging Fijians to help each other during this time to restore Vanua Levu back to normalcy.