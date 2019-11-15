Home

TC YASA
People say it’s very scary

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
December 17, 2020 7:09 pm

Reports coming out of the Northern Division, has people saying it’s one of the scariest experiences they have faced in their lifetime.

Khemendra Naidu, who resides in Vunivau Paras Point, says in his whole life, he never saw anything as such with the strong wind and is only hoping that the roof of his house doesn’t fly away.

He says the house they are in has been shaking and it started around 6pm, with high waves also being experienced.

Article continues after advertisement

Naidu says he cannot describe what is being experienced.

Meanwhile, in Bua, a number of homes have sustained damages with reports that some homes have been severely damaged.

