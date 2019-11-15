Home

People of Vuna in Taveuni prepare for TC Yasa

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
December 16, 2020 4:37 pm
People living in the Taveuni have been experiencing light showers and winds since midday as Tropical Cyclone Yasa approaches Fiji.

People living in the Taveuni have been experiencing light showers and winds since midday as Tropical Cyclone Yasa approaches Fiji.

For Vuna District resident Abhishek Sapra preparing for Tropical cyclone is nothing new as he was in a similar scenario in 2016 with TC Winston.

Sapra says the 4,200 people in the district have been advised by local authorities to store essential food items and water.

Article continues after advertisement

He says most of the community has boarded up their windows, stored water, food and other essentials.

He adds the real fear is what will happen during nightfall as there will be no visual reference of what is happening around them at the height of TC Yasa.

Sapra says 60 people who work for his family business – HariDaya Enterprises on Taveuni have been advised to take shelter in a cyclone proof packing facility if the need arises.

