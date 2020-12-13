Home

People in Nadi securing their homes

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
December 17, 2020 12:10 pm
A number of people living in Nadi are still securing their homes as they don't want to get caught off guard by TC Yasa.

Earlier this morning, residents in the Jet Set Town can be seen tying down their homes, cutting tree branches that may fall from strong winds and also putting up cyclone shutters.

A family living in Wailoaloa has even moved majority of their belongings to an elevated area, as they are worried about storm surges.

During TC Harold, they were caught by surprise when waves came into their home destroying many household items.

Also, people in Nadi can still be seen doing last-minute shopping.

With a number of supermarkets and shops open around Nadi, Fijians are flocking to these places to get last-minute essential items.

Most of these businesses have told FBC News that they are open to cater for people who may want to do last-minute buying.

They are expected to close by midday to allow their staff ample time in getting home.

Other businesses in the main town that are still open are putting up cyclone shutters and moving their items to an elevated place in case of flash flooding.

Majority of these businesses owners say they are hoping the infrastructure damage is minimal as they are still trying to recover from COVID-19.

