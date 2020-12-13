Home

Over 850,000 Fijians in direct path of TC Yasa

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
December 17, 2020 12:57 pm
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says 95 percent of Fiji’s population is set to be affected by Tropical Cyclone Yasa.

After his briefing with the National Disaster Management Office, Bainimarama says over 850,000 Fijians are in the direct path of the cyclone.

The forecast is gloomy for Fiji, with Bainimarama adding that the category 5 storm could easily surpass the record-breaking strength of Cyclone Winston from 2016.

Article continues after advertisement


He says everywhere in Fiji, we can expect the rains, which will get worse and the winds will become more destructive.

Bainimarama says all those in low-lying areas should move to higher ground, as in low-lying areas, there is expected to be flash flooding and severe coastal inundation, including waves up to 10 metres in height.

The Fiji Meteorological Office has issued a storm surge warning during high tide this evening.

Expect storm surges around 7pm along coastal areas of Bua and the northern coastal parts of Vanua Levu including; Nadivakarua Village, Wainunu Bay, Solevu, Nabouwalu, Votua, Navidamo, Labasa, Udu Point including the islands nearby Yadua, Yaqaga, Kia and Mali, Tavewa.

These surges could also cause sea flooding of coastal areas.

Bainimarama says TC Yasa will be stronger than Winston and people need to take warnings seriously.

He adds unless there is a sudden change in direction, Fiji needs to prepare for the worst.

He also confirms the 4pm curfew is to restrict unnecessary movement which increases the risk of injury or death.

Copy of Fiji EC Updated List

