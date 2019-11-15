Home

Over 7, 700 evacuees remain at various centres

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist Venina@fbc.com.fj | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
December 20, 2020 12:52 pm
There are 183 active evacuation centres across the four divisions with 7, 731 evacuees taking shelter.

The National Disaster Management Office says only one centre remains open in the Central Division housing eight evacuees.

There are 20 evacuation centres in the Eastern Division with 377 evacuees, 133 centres in the North with 6, 331 people taking shelter and the West has 29 active centres with 1, 033 evacuees.

Article continues after advertisement

NDMO Director Vasiti Soko says people are slowly returning home.

“We are requesting the safe return of evacuees. This will continue for the Central, Western and Eastern Divisions with the assistance of the Ministry Of Health. Fiji Police Force will continue to provide security at occupied evacuation centres.”

Soko is also advising Fijians to remain vigilant as the risk of leptospirosis, typhoid, diarrhoea and dengue (LTDD) is high in areas where there was flooding.

Soko is also urging the public to bury their dead livestock immediately to avoid the spread of any disease.

“Upon advice from the Ministry Of Agriculture, we urge farmers should you wish to dispose of your livestock please liaise with Ministry Of Agriculture in your respective divisions. They will advise you proper means of disposing of dead livestock.”

A team of agriculture officers will leave today to support the Northern officers.

