Over 600,000 people to be affected by TC Yasa

More than 600,000 people or 66% of the Fijian population are within the scope of the direct impact of Tropical Cyclone Yasa.

Director National Disaster Management Office Vasiti Soko says this was the assessment as at last night, however, more current analysis is being carried out based on the updated cyclone track.

Soko says the whole of Fiji will experience intense weather conditions.

“It’s strong enough to uproot trees, it’s strong enough to uproot buildings, those that are not well secured and therefore it can also cause a lot of flying debris, strong enough to incur that kind of damage.”

Fijians are also advised that there will be a lot of flying debris.

TC Yasa is a category five system that will cover the whole of the Fiji Group.

Soko says people need to vacate their homes given the intensity of TC Yasa and if their home structure is not strong enough to withstand wind gusts of 200km/ph or even more.

She says all evacuation centres in the Northern and Western Divisions are now active and the members’ discipline force is on standby to assist the public.

In the Central, the Health Ministry is assessing the last few locations for approval to be used as evacuation centres.