Over 30 families take shelter at QVS

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
December 18, 2020 3:40 pm
Over 30 families are currently sheltering in two evacuation centres at Queen Victoria School in Tailevu.

These are families from nearby villages including Lawaki, Vicorocoro and Nadrano.

Nadrano villager, Ruci Naitikotiko says there was continuous heavy rain and strong winds experienced last night and with lessons learnt from Tropical Cyclone Winston, they evacuated early.

“We came early yesterday morning knowing that we will be safe here. We have learnt alot from TC Winston which fully destroyed our village in 2016.”

Naitikotiko says even though the weather has eased, they will still await the green light from relevant authorities.

“We are still waiting for the call from NDMO to move back. We will only move if we are given the OK, it’s for our own safety.”

Vicorocoro villager, Matana Ranawai says their farms were severely affected by the strong winds.

“I just came back from the village, our plantations were severely destroyed. Our houses were ok, only livestock were affected together with our farms.”

Ranawai says they were fortunate that no lives were lost last night.

