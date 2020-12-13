Organizations urged to liaise with EOC

Organization groups and individuals who wish to assist those affected by TC Yasa with non-food items are urged to coordinate with the Northern Emergency Operation Center.

Commissioner Northern Uraia Rainima says they understand some individuals and groups have started assisting some villages.

Rainima says coordination is important so that assistance is not doubled at a particular place as there are many to be assisted.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds, while they applaud the initiative taken by these groups and individuals, they want to keep a record of the assistance rendered and to whom.

Rainima says the government is working to ensure everyone affected is assisted and they want everyone to work together in this regard.

Meanwhile, Kia Island in Macuata will receive its initial relief assistance today.

These are 34 non-food item packs donated by the Rotary Club.

Assessment teams have reported severe damage on the island and that they are in need of urgent assistance.