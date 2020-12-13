Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
TC YASA
Mother and baby hide under house during height of cyclone|Livestock farms in Vanua Levu severely affected|Organizations urged to liaise with EOC|120 personnel urged to work transparently|Government delegation visits Lovelove residents|Kubulau and Wainunu now accessible|TC Yasa relief drive aims to assist hundreds|US donates towards rehabilitation work|China offers message of sympathy|No extensive damage to government infrastructure: Seruiratu|Fiji seeks assistance from Australia|Emergency packs arrive in Nabouwalu|Government takes immediate steps for rehabilitation|Team to assess damage at Yadua|Australian aid arrives|Detailed assessment of schools to begin|PM visits TC Yasa affected areas|Kubulau and Wainunu still inaccessible|120 arrive for cyclone relief works|RFMF personnel prepare for relief assistance|AG praises resilience of Bua and Macuata people|Cobui Residents thankful to be alive|NDMO receives missing person’s report|Over 7, 700 evacuees remain at various centres|Initial assessment reveals damage to 28 schools|
Full Coverage

TC Yasa

Organizations urged to liaise with EOC

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North eosborne@fbc.com.fj | @ElenoaFBCNews
December 21, 2020 2:40 pm
[Source: Fijian Government]

Organization groups and individuals who wish to assist those affected by TC Yasa with non-food items are urged to coordinate with the Northern Emergency Operation Center.

Commissioner Northern Uraia Rainima says they understand some individuals and groups have started assisting some villages.

Rainima says coordination is important so that assistance is not doubled at a particular place as there are many to be assisted.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds, while they applaud the initiative taken by these groups and individuals, they want to keep a record of the assistance rendered and to whom.

Rainima says the government is working to ensure everyone affected is assisted and they want everyone to work together in this regard.

Meanwhile, Kia Island in Macuata will receive its initial relief assistance today.

These are 34 non-food item packs donated by the Rotary Club.

Assessment teams have reported severe damage on the island and that they are in need of urgent assistance.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.