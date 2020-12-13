Ono-i-Lau villagers braces for TC Yasa

Most villagers in Ono-i-Lau are fully prepared as TC Yasa is expected to pass to the east of the island early tomorrow morning.

Lovoni villager Netani Waqavakatoga says five evacuation centres were activated yesterday to cater and accommodate about 150 Nukuni and Lovoni villagers.

Waqavakatoga says they are currently experiencing occasional rain, heavy at times, and rough seas.

He says close to 50 percent of the villagers have been evacuated and are closely following weather updates on the radio.

