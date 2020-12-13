Two confirmed dead due to TC Yasa

Two people have died as a result of Tropical Cyclone Yasa.

This was confirmed by Director National Disaster Management Vasisi Soko in the last hour.

One of the deceased is from the Western Division and the other from the Northern Division as reported by FBC News.

46-year-old farmer of Lovelove outside Labasa died after a portion of his house collapsed at the height of TC Yasa last night.

Ramesh Chand was crushed underneath a wall while his elder son suffered injuries.

Speaking to FBC News, Chand’s wife recalled how the family of four were taking shelter in one room when their house gave way under strong winds.

She says they tried to lift the wall off her husband’s back, but it was too heavy. Her elder son was also trapped underneath.

“I just hold this one and the small one and wanted to lift the board up but we can’t and we called my husband. Wake up! Wake up! but he didn’t wake up.”

As her husband and son lay trapped under the debris, she grabbed her younger son and ran to a family home nearby to seek help.

Chand recalls having to struggle for about 15 minutes, cowering from strong winds, repeatedly falling over and lying in bushes, sheltering from the elements.

“We came there and we sat down. Then we came again and the strong wind came then we sat down again, we lie down, we slipped. It took us about 10 to 15 minutes for us to come here. There was a creek so we just jumped and when we came here, these people go and save my son and husband.”

Family members had to return once the cyclone had passed, to retrieve the body.

