TC YASA
Full Coverage

TC Yasa

NZ provides assistance to Fiji following TC Yasa

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
December 18, 2020 3:45 pm
NZ’s Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta. [Source: Google]

New Zealand is offering Fiji an initial assistance package as it assesses the damage caused by Tropical Cyclone Yasa.

NZ’s Foreign Minister, Nanaia Mahuta announced that an aircraft, RNZAF P-3 Orion will be sent to assess the damage, including in remote areas.

The release of emergency relief kits pre-positioned in Fiji in partnership with Rotary New Zealand are making funding available to the New Zealand High Commission to respond to needs on the ground as requested by Fiji.

Mahuta says New Zealand is also funding a technical adviser to the Fiji National Disaster Management Office.

She says they stand ready to assist Fiji further.

Fiji EC Updated List

