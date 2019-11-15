NZ aid aims to assist 700 affected households

The New Zealand Aid Programme is providing $50,000 in aid assistance to support immediate response for the devastation caused by Severe Tropical Cyclone Yasa in the Northern Division.

Partnering with the Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA) NZ Aid will assist close to 700 households in 15 affected communities in the coastal areas of Macuata, including severely ravaged Kia Island.

The immediate intervention is focused on the need for debris management and clean up, injection of cash for communal livelihood support; and promote community social cohesion.

Article continues after advertisement

Today, NZ High Commissioner to Fiji Jonathan Curr visited some of the communities that will benefit from the two months TC Yasa Food Security and Livelihood Project

As part of the project, communities will be supplied with chainsaws to help with debris and immediate communal clean-up.

This will also address the imminent health risks of leptospirosis, typhoid, dengue and diarrhea (LTDD) in the affected communities.

ADRA Fiji Country Director Iliapi Tuwai says this will help reduce risks, addressing lifesaving needs and community resilience.

Macuata High Chief Ratu Wiliame Katonivere says to be offered assistance right away is indeed a blessing for the province and will give them a glimpse of hope through this hard time.