No extensive damage to government infrastructure: Seruiratu

Disaster Management Minister Inia Seruiratu says initial assessments indicate that there is no severe damage to the infrastructure when compared to past cyclones.

Seruiratu says while TC Yasa has caused devastation, it has however not caused extensive damage to the critical government infrastructure including bridges and power-lines.

He says the homes, schools and the area of the agriculture sector have been vastly affected.

Seruiratu says these will be their focus during their immediate recovery plan and long term rehabilitation.

He adds they are also trying to restore water to affected areas.

“We are doing our very best to restore water supply in some areas, do cartage where we can and of course, we are also bringing in extra water tanks while waiting for u to restore through the piping system, we will just strategically place water tanks and do water cartage because we fully understand that water is a basic need. Food the priority for now are the people in evacuation centres.”

A team of technicians from the Water Authority have been deployed to assist in restoring the water supply.

Over 8000 food packs are also expected to be distributed to people in the evacuation centres.