No confirmation on public transport services resumption

There is still no confirmation on when public transport services will resume.

The National Disaster Management Office had directed all public transportation to cease operations from 11pm on Wednesday.

These included buses, mini buses, taxi and other public transport.

The Fiji Bus Operators Association says they are waiting direction and clearance from the NDMO before resuming services around the country.

General Secretary Rohit Latchan says as soon as they get the green light from the NDMO, bus services will resume.