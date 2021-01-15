No boarding at Lekutu Secondary School

Boarding at Lekutu Secondary School will be closed this year.

Acting Principal Avinendra Kumar says they won’t be taking any boarding students due to the extensive damage sustained by the boarding facilities.

The boarding students are usually from the maritime islands of Galoa, Yadua, Taveya and Yaqaga.

Article continues after advertisement

Kumar says arrangements have been made by the Ministry of Education to have these students enroll at Labasa College as it also has boarding facilities.

He adds, they will work on rebuilding the boarding facilities which were damaged before reopening it.

Both the girls’ dormitory and boys’ dormitory were totally destroyed along with the dining hall and the ablution blocks.