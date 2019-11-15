NFP calls on EFL to help clear road networks

The National Federation Party is calling on Energy Fiji Limited to immediately remove broken powerlines and tilted poles from all roads in the Northern Division.

NFP Vice President Parmod Chand says while they understand that damage to the power grid is extensive and will take time to fully restore power, they’re urging EFL to prioritize that road networks are free from broken powerlines.

Chand says the broken powerlines strewn on the roads including highways is a traffic hazard.

Energy Fiji Limited is currently working on restoring power and infrastructure in affected areas in the Northern Division.

116 personnel, materials and 40 vehicles and heavy machinery were deployed from Viti Levu to help in restoration works.

Another 17 personnel with four vehicles and heavy machinery were deployed to assist in the work at Ovalau.

EFL is urging the public to beware of fallen infrastructures in areas affected by TC Yasa.