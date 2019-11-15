Home

TC YASA
NFA stands ready to assist Fijians

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
December 16, 2020 2:23 pm
The National Fire Authority is advising the general public to heed all weather warnings and take necessary measures to ensure their homes and families are safe.

In case of power shut down, people are urged to be mindful of using candles, kerosene lamps and mosquito coils to avoid unnecessary accident.

The Authority is reminding the public to call 910 in case of any fire incident, flood water rescue, height rescue or any emergency that may arise.

NFA will be closing its Navua branch and relocate its operation to the Pacific Harbour Fire Station.

