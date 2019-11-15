Home

TC YASA
New Zealand announces another $2m in assistance

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
December 22, 2020 12:52 pm
New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta. [File Photo]

The New Zealand government has today announced a further two million dollars in assistance to Fiji.

This is for relief works following the devastation left behind by Tropical Cyclone Yasa.

New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta, made the announcement today, which is on top of the $250,000 worth of essential items supplied earlier.

Article continues after advertisement

Mahuta says the latest assistance aims to get support to the Fijian people where it is most needed.

The support includes, $750,000 to the Government of Fiji to meet urgent water and other priorities, while $150,000 is to enable the New Zealand High Commission in Suva to support the provision of essential relief such as emergency shelter, water and sanitation, and trauma counselling.

A further $750,000 is for New Zealand non-government organisations to respond through their local partners for relief and early recovery assistance, including activities focused on the most vulnerable.

International Federation of the Red Cross gets $100,000 to support the Fiji Red Cross in its relief activities.

The support announced today brings New Zealand’s contribution to $2.5 million, following an initial package of support announced on 18 December.

