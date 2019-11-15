TC Yasa
NDMO receives missing person’s report
December 20, 2020 12:53 pm
The National Disaster Management Office has received a report of a missing person.
The National Disaster Management Office has received a report of a missing person.
Director Vasiti Soko says the only information they have so far is that he is a farmer from Lekutu, Bua.
Soko says they are waiting for a confirmation from the Fiji Police Force.
Article continues after advertisement
Meanwhile, the casualties’ toll from Tropical Cyclone Yasa remains four.
Sponsored Links