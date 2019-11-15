Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
TC YASA
AG praises resilience of Bua and Macuata people|Initial assessment reveals damage to 28 schools|NDMO receives missing person’s report|PM visits TC Yasa affected areas|Australian aircraft has surveyed Yasa damage|Teams deployed to distribute food in affected areas|Massive damage in Kubulau, Bua|Evacuation centres being assessed: Dr Fong|Fiji Red Cross team mobilized to affected areas|Votua villagers glad to be alive|Nasarawaqa residents share scary experience|Two more deaths following TC Yasa wrath|MSAF revises sea travel advisory|Massive rehabilitation needed to rebuild lives says NFP|PM acknowledges frontline workers|SODELPA Leader acknowledges tireless efforts|Dreketi-Nabouwalu Highway to be fully accessible today|Re-con flight to assess initial damage in maritime islands|Australia stands ready to assist Fiji|China’s Red Cross donates $210, 000|Lekutu Bridge damaged|Massive landslides along Dreketi-Nabouwalu Highway|Widespread damage in parts of Vanua Levu|Southern Lau group to expect gale force winds|TC Yasa destroyed homes and dreams|
Full Coverage

TC Yasa

NDMO receives missing person’s report

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist Venina@fbc.com.fj | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
December 20, 2020 12:53 pm
The National Disaster Management Office has received a report of a missing person.

The National Disaster Management Office has received a report of a missing person.

Director Vasiti Soko says the only information they have so far is that he is a farmer from Lekutu, Bua.

Soko says they are waiting for a confirmation from the Fiji Police Force.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, the casualties’ toll from Tropical Cyclone Yasa remains four.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.