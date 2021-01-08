Navy Divers help WAF repair Galoa underwater pipe system

Republic of the Fiji Navy divers are helping the Water Authority of Fiji re-connect the underwater pipe system that supplies water from Lekutu to Galoa Island, Bua.

The system was severely damaged at the height of TC Yasa almost a month ago.

Late last week, the National Disaster Management Office’s rescue vessel Ai Talai -which is under the care of the Fiji Navy arrived to help the divers.

The capabilities provided by the vessel will give the divers and WAF officers the much-needed boost to restore water on Galoa Island.

For the time being, people are depending on rainwater and carting services from WAF.