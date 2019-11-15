Navave family not taking TC Yasa lightly

After losing everything to category 5 TC Winston almost 4 years ago, the Kean family of Navave in Bua will not take the weather forecasts lightly this time around.

Seinimili Kean says they were caught off guard when TC Winston hit in February 2016 but with TC Yasa, they have ample time to prepare.

When FBC News visited the family yesterday, their home was already secured with ropes while they were doing the same to other structures in their compound.

Article continues after advertisement

The family runs a fish diving business out of their property.

With TC Yasa’s track forecast to run through Vanua Levu from Nabouwalu to Labasa and to Udu, Kean says while they have secured their homes and property, all their fibreglass boats will be brought inland and tied down.

Beside one of their properties lies half of a fibreglass boat, a reminder to the family of the devastation caused by TC Winston.

Kean says they never want to go through that experience again.