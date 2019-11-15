Home

Navakasali villagers grateful for timely assistance

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
December 22, 2020 4:45 pm
Minister for Defence Inia Seruiratu while briefing relief assisting teams highlighted the need for them not to double up to ensure everyone in need are receives help.

The Fijian Government is prioritizing the need to feed people affected by Tropical Cyclone Yasa by distributing food packs and rations to those in dire need.

Navakasali Turaga-ni-koro Joeli Maidu says they are grateful for the timely assistance provided by the government as they are among the most affected by TC Yasa.

“I am so grateful to the Government for providing us with food rations and other assistance to help us get our lives back on track.”

Another villager, Vika Vota says their food were destroyed by the cyclone and the assistance arrive just in time to help them through the next few days.

“This assistance is really timely because we really don’t have food right now as our crops were claimed by the cyclone.”

Seruiratu is urging other organization providing relief assistance to liaise with them to ensure everyone receives help.

“If there are NGOs and CSO in the house, you go and meet with your partners to assist victims of this disaster. That’s why you need to coordinate that through this office.”

Damage assessment are continuing in the Northern Division with relief supplies to be delivered to those in need due course.

