National drive to assist affected communities

In an effort to assist communities affected by TC Yasa, Ignite4Change has launched a national drive.

This is an initiative in partnership with Alliance for Future Generations and the Fiji Youth Sexual Reproduction Health and Rights Alliance.

The drive responds to affected Fijians by delivering food, water filters, sanitary pads, clothes and medical supplies.

Ignite4Change Coordinator, Broderick Mervyn says their teams are already on the ground with officials in Kubulau, Bua.

The organisation is reaching out to families in Cogea, Dawara, Namalata, Navatu and Kiobo.

Teams have also visited Lekutu Secondary School, which suffered severe damage after TC Yasa.

Evacuees in nearby schools were also paid a visit and given the necessary assistance.