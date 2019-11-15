Nasau villagers brace for TC Yasa

Villagers of Nasau in Nabukelevu, Kadavu are working to ensure they are safe from Tropical Cyclone Yasa.

Turaga ni Koro Waisale Naga says they still haven’t fully recovered from TC Harold and are now hoping for the best.

Naga says they have secured their houses and cut down big trees near houses to ensure they are safe from the cyclone.

He says evacuation centres are ready if there is a need for villages to move to safety.

Over 100 villagers live in Nasau as many arrived early this week to spend the festive season with their families.