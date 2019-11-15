Nasarawaqa residents share scary experience

Fijians living in Nasarawaqa Bua in the Northern division are trying to pick up pieces from the devastation caused by TC Yasa.

Nasarawaqa Muslim League President Salim Buksh says his eight-bedroom house has been severely damaged.

Buksh says he lost everything at the height of TC Yasa.

The 80-year-old has been running a grocery shop for 20 years and today he has nothing left.

Along with his house, a dozen more have sustained extensive damages.

“In my area, twelve houses have sustained damage and only two are safe. I have never seen anything like this in my 80 years. Our mosque is damaged, a school is damaged. We need food and water. I run a shop but all my groceries have been damaged so I can’t even sell anything”.

21-year-old Farina Buksh says the few hours when TC Yasa was battering them was a scary experience.

“At around 5.30 pm on Thursday, roofing irons started to fly away, around fifty people had to take shelter at a mosque however that also got damaged. We have also lost our livestock. We don’t have food, water, and clothes”.

Around 50 people took shelter at a mosque in Nasarawaqa however it also sustained damages.

People are now in need of food and water.