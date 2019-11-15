Home

TC YASA
Nalele village headman relies on lights

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
December 17, 2020 9:38 pm

The village headmen in Nalele, Macuata in Vanua Levu has told FBC News he hopes the security lights in the village does not go off anytime soon.

He says this is the only way to keep tabs of people at the peak of the storm and hopes the lights are not affected.

Josaia Rasoso says they have been experiencing strong winds from around 5pm which is taking longer to pass.

Rasoso says there are about 60 people in the village and those who have weak structure houses have moved in with other families.

