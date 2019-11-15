TC Yasa
Nadi residents prepare for TC Yasa
December 16, 2020 11:35 am
Residents in Nadi have already started preparing for Tropical Cyclone Yasa.
FBC News visited a few areas in Nadi and saw a number of Fijians putting up shutters, securing their houses and also cutting down tree branches that may pose a risk to their homes.
People are rushing to do last-minute shopping stocking up on canned food, batteries, water and other essential items as they brace for the category 5 system.
A number of businesses in Namaka have put up cyclone shutters and most are planning to close a bit early today.
Navakai resident Ritesh Nand says they have been preparing since yesterday.
Nand says they are just buying a few more essential items as they don’t want to be caught off guard.
