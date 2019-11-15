Home

Full Coverage

TC Yasa

Nadi residents prepare for TC Yasa

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
December 16, 2020 11:35 am
Residents in Nadi have already started preparing for Tropical Cyclone Yasa.

Residents in Nadi have already started preparing for Tropical Cyclone Yasa.

FBC News visited a few areas in Nadi and saw a number of Fijians putting up shutters, securing their houses and also cutting down tree branches that may pose a risk to their homes.

People are rushing to do last-minute shopping stocking up on canned food, batteries, water and other essential items as they brace for the category 5 system.

A number of businesses in Namaka have put up cyclone shutters and most are planning to close a bit early today.

Navakai resident Ritesh Nand says they have been preparing since yesterday.

Nand says they are just buying a few more essential items as they don’t want to be caught off guard.

