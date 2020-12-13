Municipal Markets in Viti Levu will open tomorrow

The Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Local Government Dimity Fifer says the Municipal Markets in Viti Levu will be open tomorrow as per the normal operating hours.

Fifer says as per the advice by the National Disaster Management Office, Municipal Councils removed market structures on the roadsides to ensure the safety and security of all during Category 5 Tropical Cyclone Yasa.

She adds all roadside vendors whose stalls were removed will be accommodated in the markets around the country.

Article continues after advertisement

Fifer added that the informal stalls were safety hazards to traffic and pedestrians in normal periods.

She adds there are 15 stalls available at Laqere Market, 30 at Nausori Market and 53 at Vunidogo Market in Nakasi.

The Suva Main Market will have 30 spaces available to accommodate for those whose stalls were removed.

She adds Namaka Market has 30 stalls available, Nadi Market has 50 stalls, Ba has 15 empty stalls, while Lautoka has 50 spaces.

The Permanent Secretary also reiterated that vendors and farmers are to sell their produce from proper market facilities.

Fiji EC Updated List