MSAF revises sea travel advisory

The Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji is reminding shipping companies that restrictive travel remains in force for the whole of Lau group, Kadavu and Lomaiviti.

It says any travel to these islands must be approved by the National Disaster Management Office.

NDMO Director Vasiti Soko says they have provided relevant information to MSAF to help them make a decision on sea travel.

“So even with the wind exiting this morning the waves that they are reporting is still high. These are the advisories that we provide MSAF and because it is within their jurisdiction they will therefore advise as per the expert in that area.”

Soko stresses they don’t want to put anyone’s life at risk.

“At the end of the day, it is about saving lives. We are doing our response now. The last thing we want is saying yes and then us ending up trying to rescue when we are trying to help those who are really in need at the moment.”

Meanwhile, all other maritime transport involving passengers and cargoes have resumed services from today.