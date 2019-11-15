Home

TC YASA
Lekutu Secondary suffers extensive damage|Votua villagers glad to be alive|Nasarawaqa residents share scary experience|Two more deaths following TC Yasa wrath|MSAF revises sea travel advisory|Massive rehabilitation needed to rebuild lives says NFP|PM acknowledges frontline workers|SODELPA Leader acknowledges tireless efforts|Dreketi-Nabouwalu Highway to be fully accessible today|Re-con flight to assess initial damage in maritime islands|Australia stands ready to assist Fiji|China's Red Cross donates $210, 000|Lekutu Bridge damaged|Massive landslides along Dreketi-Nabouwalu Highway|Widespread damage in parts of Vanua Levu|Southern Lau group to expect gale force winds|TC Yasa destroyed homes and dreams|Some places in Bua still inaccessible|Communication a major issue|Three-month-old dies due to TC Yasa|TC Yasa damage bill in the hundreds of millions: PM|Two confirmed dead due to TC Yasa|Curfew will ensure safety of Fijians|Ono-i-Lau villagers braces for TC Yasa|Lessons learnt from TC Winston helps Viro villagers|
MSAF revises sea travel advisory

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist ktadulala@fbc.com.fj | @KoroiFBCNews
December 19, 2020 12:55 pm
NDMO Director Vasiti Soko during the press conference

The Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji is reminding shipping companies that restrictive travel remains in force for the whole of Lau group, Kadavu and Lomaiviti.

It says any travel to these islands must be approved by the National Disaster Management Office.

NDMO Director Vasiti Soko says they have provided relevant information to MSAF to help them make a decision on sea travel.

Article continues after advertisement

“So even with the wind exiting this morning the waves that they are reporting is still high. These are the advisories that we provide MSAF and because it is within their jurisdiction they will therefore advise as per the expert in that area.”

Soko stresses they don’t want to put anyone’s life at risk.

“At the end of the day, it is about saving lives. We are doing our response now. The last thing we want is saying yes and then us ending up trying to rescue when we are trying to help those who are really in need at the moment.”

Meanwhile, all other maritime transport involving passengers and cargoes have resumed services from today.

