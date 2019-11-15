MOU signed to monitor WAF contractors and subcontractors

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service will now be able to monitor contractors and subcontractors engaged with the Water Authority.

The FRCS and Water Authority signed a Memorandum of Understanding to enhance tax compliance, to cooperate and coordinate on data and information sharing.

Acting Chief Executive Fane Vave says the MOU will allow FRCS to receive updated and current information from WAF and utilise this information to update their database as well as enhance tax compliance.

She says there may be taxpayers, who are operating businesses but are not registered with FRCS.

Vave says through this MOU they will be able to track them by matching their information from WAF database with their records.

Vave also says information sharing between FRCS and WAF will assist with the registration of customers, who qualify for the Government free water subsidy.

WAF Chief Executive Officer, Barry Omundson hopes this will greatly strengthen tax compliance in the country.