Mother and baby hide under house during height of cyclone

Yaqaga villager Akosita Vitalina spent three hours underneath a house floor with her three-month-old baby as Tropical Cyclone Yasa ravaged the Island in Bua.

Vitalina says the house structure was fully destroyed and she had to crawl under the floor to keep safe.

Yaqaga is one of the islands in Bua severely affected by the cyclone and Vitalina says she did whatever she could to save her baby from the Cyclone.

“I ran to the first house while caring for my baby, it was destroyed, we had to run to another house and it was also blown by the cyclone. The third house was an America Aid House donated during the last Cyclone. I thought we will be safe there, but we weren’t. I had no other choice but to hide underneath the house floor for safety. We were there for three solid hours.”

Vitalina says it was a frightening experience, but she is grateful no one in her village died.

“I was so blessed that nothing happened to my child. The winds were strong and there was heavy rain. I could feel saltwater too, It was coming in all at once. We were so fortunate to still be alive.”

Turaga ni Koro Nacanieli Mataika is calling for assistance from all relevant stakeholders.

Mataika says the 170 villagers are in need of food, and other relief supplies.

“We need help now. We have kids, mothers, elders and we need your assistance in whatever form would be much appreciated.”

There are 49 houses on Yaqaqa Island of which 23 are fully destroyed.